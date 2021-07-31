Brokerages Set Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT at $2.26

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.26.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
