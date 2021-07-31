Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target at $7.28

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,179. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

