Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $67.54

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,265,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 522,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,759. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

