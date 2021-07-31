Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price at $168.09

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.09.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.13. 231,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,680. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

