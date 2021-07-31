Brokerages Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Target Price at €248.44

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €248.44 ($292.29).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZO1. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on zooplus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on zooplus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on zooplus in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

ZO1 stock opened at €287.00 ($337.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €262.34. zooplus has a 12-month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12-month high of €299.60 ($352.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

