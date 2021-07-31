Brokerages Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price at $12.61

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,471,110 shares of company stock valued at $37,362,023. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after buying an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $38,773,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $37,441,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

