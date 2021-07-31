Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

