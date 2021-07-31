Brokers Offer Predictions for Atlassian Co. Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.91. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

