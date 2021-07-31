Brokers Offer Predictions for Five Star Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSBC. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

