Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $23.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $19.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $99.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $104.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $125.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $148.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

