Brokers Set Expectations for Covanta Holding Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

CVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

CVA opened at $20.10 on Friday. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

