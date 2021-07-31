Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.37. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 7,310 shares.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

In other Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $818,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.