Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 471,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.85. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.