Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

BRKR stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $82.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.