Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Shares of BC traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.40. 816,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

