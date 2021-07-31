Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

