Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83. Bunge has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

