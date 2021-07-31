Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 189.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $208.99 million and $59,334.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.41 or 0.00582977 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

