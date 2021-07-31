Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.70.

TSE CFW opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

