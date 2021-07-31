California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of GATX worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GATX by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GATX by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.