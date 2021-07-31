California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of LivePerson worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

