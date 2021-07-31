California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

