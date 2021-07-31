California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 252.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,519 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 694,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $64.76 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

