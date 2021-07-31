California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $6,633,831. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

