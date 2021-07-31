California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 283 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of LivePerson worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPSN opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

