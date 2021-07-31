California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,933 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Hecla Mining worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 492.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 82.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NYSE HL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

