California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU opened at $315.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.57. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.