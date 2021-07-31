California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

