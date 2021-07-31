California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Ingevity worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3,200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

NYSE NGVT opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

