California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

CWT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.68. 447,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,954. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.12. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

