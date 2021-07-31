Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAC. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 35.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

