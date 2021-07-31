Canaccord Genuity Boosts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $65.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,095 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BigCommerce by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BigCommerce by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BigCommerce by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.