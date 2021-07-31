Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) to Hold

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

THTX stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $327.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

