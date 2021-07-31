Canaccord Genuity Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$22.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLLMF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

