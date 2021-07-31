Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

NYSE:ABG opened at $205.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

