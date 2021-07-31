Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.64 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13,851.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $367,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.75 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

