Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.71.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

