Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.86 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 in the last three months. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

