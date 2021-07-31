Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 11,915 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 330.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $33,072,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

