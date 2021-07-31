Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGI. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

