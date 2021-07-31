Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $3.03 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

