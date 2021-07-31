Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.38.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$36.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.22. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.