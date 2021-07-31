Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $18.91 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

