Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($10.94) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.83). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($10.34) EPS.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNA. started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.