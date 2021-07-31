Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCOEY traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Capcom has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

