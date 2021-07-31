Capital One Financial Weighs in on Hess Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of HES opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

