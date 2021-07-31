Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $522.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

