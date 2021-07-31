Captrust Financial Advisors Has $123,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 995.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.7% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,408 shares of company stock worth $1,329,513. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

