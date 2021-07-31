Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

