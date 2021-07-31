Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1,791.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rogers were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rogers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

NYSE ROG opened at $190.60 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

